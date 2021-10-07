Detroit home renovation show picked up for second season

"Bargain Block", a home renovation show based in Detroit, was picked up for a second season by HGTV, the network announced.

Following a strong performance in its freshman season with more than 20 million viewers tuning in, 10 one-hour episodes of the show will air beginning summer 2022.

The show stars home renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, a couple who fulfills their dream of restoring iconic Motor City neighborhoods, one episode at a time.

Bynum and Thomas, with help from Detroit real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, buy multiple rundown homes on a single block and attempt to make them appealing and affordable for buyers from the community, particularly those looking to buy a home for the first time.

The show premiered in April, and for Bynum and Thomas followed almost four years of flipping houses in Detroit. In the first season, they focused primarily on one neighborhood at Livernois and 8 Mile and another off M-39, or the Southfield Freeway.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc.

“They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

"Bargain Block" is the latest, but not the only, HGTV show to shine a spotlight on home renovation in Detroit. "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis, a Lake Orion native, has been filming in the city since 2013.

The first season boasts an 8.7/10 star rating on IMDB, and full episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.