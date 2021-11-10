Documentary about Rosa Parks coming to Peacock in 2022

Rosa Parks' life is coming to the small screen.

Peacock announced Wednesday that production has begun on "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," a full length documentary about the life of the civil rights icon. The doc is slated to premiere on the streaming platform in 2022.

"Rebellious Life" is being directed by Yoruba Richen (HBO's "Black and Missing") and Johanna Hamilton. Soledad O’Brien is executive producing.

The documentary, which promises to go beyond Parks' historic 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, is based on Jeanne Theoharis' 2013 biography, "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks."

“This powerful film examines Rosa Parks’ life through a new lens and debunks many common myths," Peacock's Rachel Smith said in a statement. "Get ready to see Rosa Parks like you’ve never seen her before.”

Following the bus boycott, Parks moved to Detroit in the late 1950s and lived in the city until her death in 2005 at the age of 92.

