Kristen Stewart developing gay ghost-hunting reality TV show

Muri Assunção

New York Daily News

Kristen Stewart is gunning for gay ghosts.

The star of the “Twilight” movies is developing a gay ghost-hunting reality television series, a project she is describing as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

Stewart revealed her plans to join the celebrity ghost hunting trend in a recent interview with the New Yorker.

“Gay people love pretty things,” the 31-year-old BAFTA Award winner told the magazine last month, in an interview published Tuesday. “So we are aiming for a richness,” she added.

Stewart, who recently announced she was engaged to her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer, said that she’s also writing a television series with her soon-to-be-wife.

Meyer is a fellow actress and screenwriter. Her latest screenwriting project, the Amy Poehler-directed comedy-drama “Moxie,” was released on Netflix in March.

Stewart, whose performance as Princes Diana in “Spencer” has been generating early Oscar buzz, is not the only famous face to make a foray into the unknown.

Popstar Demi Lovato, a Grammy-nominated singer and self-described, “activist and UFO experiencer,” brings viewers on a road trip “in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life,” in their Peacock series “Unidentified with Demi Lovato.”

Fellow pop sensation Kesha has also recently announced a new TV series, in which she plans to explore the unexplored. “Conjuring Kesha” is scheduled to premiere next year on discovery+.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm,” the “Die Young” singer said in a statement. “On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables,” she added.