Bobby Flay isn't leaving Food Network after all

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

Bobby Flay is going to stay.

The celebrity chef will re-sign with Food Network, according to Variety, following a report last month that Flay was prepared to leave his longtime employer when his contract ran out at the end of the year.

The exact terms of Flay’s new contract have not been released, but he is renewing his deal for another three years.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here,” Flay told Variety. “I’m a lucky person. I grew up in a time when this country finally decided that food was important.”

The New York-born Flay, 56, has been with Food Network for 27 years, notably hosting the “Beat Bobby Flay” competitive cooking series, among other programming.

The restaurateur’s impending departure was reported in early October by Variety, which cited sources that said Food Network had closed the discussions for a new contract.

Flay confirmed to the outlet in Monday’s report that there was indeed a pause in their contract talks.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” the network’s president, Courtney White, said in a statement. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food.”