'Landscapers' review: Sit back and watch Olivia Colman do her thing

Olivia Colman is a wonder.

This is hardly breaking news since the woman has an Oscar, an Emmy and a bushel of BAFTA awards, but it’s the thought that occurs time and again while watching her work in “Landscapers,” a four-part true crime miniseries on HBO.

She is dotty and sweet, she is heartbreaking and heartbroken. She is clearly demented and yet refreshing in her innocence and blind British cheerfulness. She is, most of all, deeply endearing.

Which is hard to be when you’ve shot your parents and buried them in the backyard.

Colman plays Susan Edwards, a modest sometime librarian married to her wholly devoted husband Chris (David Thewlis, also sterling). We’re introduced to the couple as they’re struggling to survive in Paris, a struggle exacerbated by the fact that the non-French speaking David can’t find work and Susan has a tendency to spend money they don’t have on over-priced classic movie posters.

Susan, it seems, tends to live in a fantasy world of classic films: Chris is her Gary Cooper hero. The reasons behind this fantasy world are slowly revealed after David makes an inexplicable confession over the phone to his stepmother.

He and Susan did indeed bury her parents in their backyard 15 years ago. What precipitated that, well, is kind of fuzzy. But since they’re broke and sure of their own decency, the couple decide to return to Britain to explain things to the authorities.

Created and written by Ed Sinclair (Colman’s husband of two decades), “Landscapers” is by turns bleak and funny, surreal and transparent. It shifts between black-and-white and color, actors visit prior scenes and rearrange things, documentary footage of the real Susan and Chris surfaces. Call it lightly challenging in a good way.

But mostly it’s a showcase for Colman, for that endlessly expressive face and her perfect line readings, for the humanity she draws on so easily. Watch it and marvel.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

“Landscapers”

GRADE: B+

9 p.m. Monday

HBO