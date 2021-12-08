Detroit Public TV host Christy McDonald to leave station

The Detroit News

Christy McDonald, a reporter and anchor with Detroit's PBS affiliate, is leaving her job next month, she announced Wednesday.

The award-winning journalist said she "had a little too much change for my liking these past 3 years. Cancer, a pandemic, grief, all the while parenting three teenagers is pretty heavy," she said in a post on her website. "But as I’ve struggled to maintain balance on the stability ball of life, I’m making peace with the need for change that pushes us beyond what we thought we could ever do."

In 2020, her husband, sports media personality Jamie Samuelsen, died after battling colon cancer.

McDonald, who grew up in Troy, wrote Wednesday that the decision not to renew her contract at Detroit Public Television after a decade-long relationship followed "months of reflection."

"... It’s time to learn more, time for new opportunities and different thinking," she said. "I look forward to using my skills moderating important conversations, elevating the voices of women in leadership and telling more stories of our changing community."

According to her website, she is the managing editor of One Detroit, a weekly political/news analysis show, and has appeared on the PBS NewsHour and CNN, reporting on Michigan politics and Detroit’s financial crisis.

McDonald also created the public affairs opinion show “MiWeek”, was a panelist and guest host on WDET public radio and appeared on WJR’s “Anything is Possible.”

She has moderated conversations with the Detroit Regional Chamber, the Detroit Economic Club, the Mackinac Policy Conference and International Women’s Day events, according to her page.