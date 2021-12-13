Ford Motor Co. employee and her dad to compete on CBS's 'Amazing Race'

A Ford Motor Company employee and her father are about to embark on a race around the world.

Natalia Kumar, a product design lead at Ford, and her dad, Arun Kumar, are one of 11 teams competing on the new season of CBS's hit reality show, "The Amazing Race." It returns at 8 p.m. Jan. 5.

In a Facebook post Friday, Kumar unveiled the news with a photo of her and her father wearing red "Detroit Vs. Everybody" T-shirts.

"We started this journey almost two years ago and are so excited to finally share this adventure with everyone!" wrote Kumar.

"The Amazing Race," now in its 33rd season, follows teams of two around the world as they travel to different countries and compete against one another in different challenges. The winning team receives $1 million.

Since it debuted in 2001, the show has won 10 Emmy awards. It's the most celebrated reality program of all time, according to screenrant.com.

But CBS has described its 33rd season as "historic." Filming started in 2020 before COVID-19 hit, according to the network. But after three legs, the show halted production. A year and a half year later, "the longest pitstop in the show’s history," filming resumed. Production concluded this fall.

According to her Linkedin profile, Kumar has been with Ford since 2015. She's a graduate of Wayne State University.

