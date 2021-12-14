CBS and WWJ-TV to launch local news department in Detroit in 2022

A 24-hour streaming news service with live, local news coverage is expected to launch on WWJ-TV (Channel 62) next year as CBS News Detroit.

Executives on Tuesday announced details of the built-from-scratch news department, expected to launch in late summer or early fall. In addition to the 24-hour streaming news, there will be live coverage daily from 4 a.m.-11:35 p.m.

The announcement was made by CBS News and Stations president and co-head Wendy McMahon, CBS stations president Adrienne Roark and Brian Watson, vice president and general manager of WWJ-TV and WKBD-TV (CW50).

This will be the first local news coverage for the station in 20 years, and the first time CBS 62 will have its own full-scale news department.

“We view this as an unprecedented opportunity to start from scratch at a large-market, network-owned station and build the newsroom of the future — where we focus first on streaming and then have our content flow like water across our linear broadcast, digital and social media platforms,” said McMahon in a media alert Tuesday. “When Brian and his team presented their vision for CBS News Detroit earlier this year, I thought to myself ‘This never happens. Until now.’”

“This is a landmark moment in the history of our station and, for that matter, local news,” Watson added. “I don’t believe there is another station in a large market like ours that has done anything like this, so we are excited to help write a bold new chapter in the history of local news."

Watson said CBS News Detroit will stand out as the market's "only grassroots, community-focused newsgathering organization."

“We will super-serve our audiences on every media platform with more hours of live, local news than any other source in Detroit," he said. "Our journalists will be committed to giving a voice to people who might otherwise be unheard, and shining a light on the issues that are impacting communities throughout Metro Detroit.”

The hiring process for the new department will start with a news director and a diverse team of full-time, multi-skilled journalists to cover Detroit as well as Lansing.