‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will premiere in March

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Get your corsets out: we’re heading back to Regency London.

Season 2 of Netflix’s soapy period piece “Bridgerton” will premiere March 25, the streaming service announced Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the hit series’ premiere.

Based on the second book of Julia Quinn’s bestselling series, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” the second season will follow eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest for a wife to keep his family afloat and in good standing.

“Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley joins the cast as Kate Sharma, the love interest for Anthony, but not one who will meekly bow down to him – or any man.

“She listens to her own instincts and she’s not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing,” Ashley told People in October. “We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds. There’s a lot of common cause for an audience to relate to her.”

Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Polly Walker, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell and Luke Thompson are all set to return, while Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young and Rupert Evans have all joined the cast.

Rege-Jean Page, who stunned as the Duke of Hastings in the first season, will not reprise his role.