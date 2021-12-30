WDIV anchor Larry Spruill announces his departure

A news anchor for WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has announced that his last day on air will be Friday.

Larry Spruill joined the WDIV local news team four years ago during a polar vortex, he recalled on Facebook Thursday.

"What an experience," he wrote. "There's no other news market like the Motor City. I have grown tremendously since my first live shot in the winter storm in 2018."

Spruill, a Valdosta State University grad, said he can't announce what is next for him, but said "this is not a goodbye but just a see ya later."

"But to all of the Detroiters, who watched me every night, trusted me to tell their stories, those who said hi to me, when they saw me, the e-mails. Thank you," he said on social media. "To those of you who supported me over the years, commented on my stories I posted, you literally pushed me and helped me grow. I Thank you! I’ll be honest there were good and bad times over the last four years but I learned and appreciated all of those experiences."