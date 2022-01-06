‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ get new movie ‘and more’ on Paramount+, creator Mike Judge teases

Gina Salamone

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” America’s favorite cartoon couch potatoes, are getting a new film “and more,” creator Mike Judge teased on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” Judge wrote in the post, which included a sketch of the pair having aged several decades, with Butt-Head looking like he’s packed on some pounds. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

The title teen characters were first featured in Judge’s 1992 short film, “Frog Baseball,” before finding fame in the “Beavis and Butt-Head” series that ran from 1993 to 1997, and then returned again, briefly, in 2011. In 2020, it was announced that Judge would bring a “reimagined” version of “Beavis and Butt-Head” to Comedy Central for two seasons.

The series centered on the apathetic teens’ everyday activities, from watching music videos on their couch, to headbanging, getting in trouble at school and their never-ending quest to “score.”

The upcoming Paramount+ flick won’t be the first featuring the metalheads. “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” released in theaters in 1996, followed the boys as they traveled across the country to find their stolen TV and, of course, tried to score.