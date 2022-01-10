'Emily in Paris' renewed for two more seasons at Netflix

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Emily appears to be staying in Paris a little bit longer.

“Emily in Paris” has been renewed for two more seasons, Netflix announced Monday, just weeks after its second season premiered on the streaming site.

Part rom-com, part workplace drama, the series stars Lily Collins as a Chicago native who finds herself working at a French marketing company where she neither speaks the language nor understands the customs.

The first season wrapped with an accidental hookup with neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), while the second season ended on a professional cliffhanger.

“We all get this vicarious immersion in Paris,” creator Darren Star previously told the Daily News, calling it a “French immersion course.”

“You get to soak it up and feel like you’ve been there yourself.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie also star, while Kate Walsh plays Emily’s American boss.