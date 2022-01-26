'Late Night' host Seth Meyers to headline Forgotten Harvest event

Seth Meyers is returning to Detroit to help raise money for a charitable cause.

The "Late Night With Seth Meyers" host is set to headline Forgotten Harvest's 29th Annual Comedy Night fundraiser April 29 at the Fox Theater in Detroit, organizers announced Wednesday. Tickets, $35-$175, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Forgotten Harvest is a Metro Detroit food rescue organization that delivers surplus food items from area restaurants and grocery stores to local charities and emergency food providers.

Meyers is familiar to Forgotten Harvest; he also performed at the Comedy Night fundraiser in 2012 and 2017.

The former "SNL" head writer, 48, spent his early years in Okemos before his family moved to New Hampshire. He has been the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" since 2014.

Last year's Comedy Night event was a virtual broadcast headlined by Jay Leno.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama