'Pam & Tommy' review: Sex, lies and a stolen videotape
Hulu series, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the couple at its center, examines the infamous celebrity sex tape and considers the fallout.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
To think, a whole lot of trouble could have been avoided if Tommy Lee had just paid his carpenter.
Then his sex tape with Pamela Anderson would have never gotten out. Then maybe the words "sex tape" don't enter our lexicon, and Paris Hilton doesn't have one as well. And then maybe the Kardashians, well, after the O.J. Simpson trial, we just don't hear that name ever again.