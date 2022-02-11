Disney+ cans 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series ‘for now’

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News

You won’t be their guest anytime soon.

Josh Gad has confirmed that the “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, which he developed, will not move ahead at Disney+ anytime soon.

“Sadly, ‘Tis true,” Gad tweeted Thursday, along with a link to The Hollywood Reporter’s article about the move. “We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done.”

In a subsequent tweet, Gad wrote: “But… we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow.”

Luke Evans and Gad were all set to reprise their respective roles as Gaston and LeFou, who they played in the 2017 live-action remake of the beloved 1991 musical, in the series – Disney’s second version of the project, Deadline reports.

The show, penned by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, who created ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” was scheduled to film in the U.K. this summer, after previous plans to film in early spring, according to the outlet.

But it wasn’t just scheduling that closed the book on the show, sources told Deadline.

Creative reasons may have also fueled the decision, said insiders.

Though Disney hopes to eventually bring the story – about “an unexpected journey” taken by Gaston, LeFou and LeFou’s stepsister in the years before Belle and the Beast fall in love – to fruition, it’s not yet known who will be involved or when that could happen.