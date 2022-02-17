'Severance' review: Clocking in at work, tuning out everything else

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

“Severance” is a wonderfully weird mixed bag — a paranoid thriller, surreal comedy, sci-fi warning and existential question mark all mixed together in an intriguing circus of knowns and unknowns.

Meet Mark (Adam Scott). Mark has been severed. This means when Mark goes to work he remembers nothing about life outside his job. When he leaves work he then remembers nothing about what he did — or who he was — there. It’s a corporate dream: no outside distractions, or even memories, while you’re on the clock.