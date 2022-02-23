Fox 2's longtime anchors Huel Perkins, Monica Gayle to retire in March

The Detroit News

Fox 2 anchors Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle are retiring next month, the pair announced on the air Wednesday night.

Their last day together will be on March 25, they said.

Perkins, who joined the station in 1989, told The Detroit News in October he planned to retire this year. At that time, Gayle said she also was considering retirement but hadn't yet decided.

In her remarks at the end of the 6 p.m. broadcast Wednesday, Gayle said she was "so honored and blessed to share this desk" with her co-anchor for many years.

"I could not ask for a better co-anchor, and it just feels very right that we go out together as a team," she said. "We've always been a team. We've had a pretty amazing run."

Perkins and Gayle have covered stories ranging from presidential elections (six) and the 2008 recession to the pandemic, a report announcing their retirement on the station's website said.

Gayle has been with Fox 2 News since 1997. This year marks her 40th in broadcasting, she said Wednesday.

The Washington State University graduate has won five Emmys, worked for CBS News in New York and covered assignments in England, Ireland, Russia, Bosnia and Honduras, according to her Fox 2 biography.

"I am forever grateful to my husband Dean and our son Tanner for being my biggest cheerleaders. And both of our families have been our anchors at home so that we could come here and do what we do here every night," she said on air Wednesday. "And to all of our loyal viewers: thank you for making us part of your family every night for all of these years."

Perkins said he has been in broadcasting for more than 40 years. He has won two Emmy Awards for reporting and "traveled the country with Nelson Mandela, followed the Pope, and covered nearly every major political convention," according to his biography.

Perkins also is the moderator of "Let It Rip," a discussion on politics and news for the station.

On Wednesday, he noted he has "had a wonderful career, and I thank all you for your support. I am grateful for my family, my wife Priscilla, and our sons, Jared and Vincent. And I'm also grateful to my FOX 2 family, the people you see on TV and also the people behind the scenes who make it all possible."

FOX 2 sports Director Dan Miller congratulated his colleagues on their dual decision.

"I am so happy for you guys," he told them on air. "I am so blessed to have worked with you for 25 years. That's three lifetimes in this business. ...You guys walk out with an incredible career behind you, and you walk out to beautiful families like you said, and I just wish you the absolute best. And I thank you for everything you've done for me in the time that we've had together."