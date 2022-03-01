Marvel series, including 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' land at Disney+

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Like Thanos and his stones, Disney+ has finally collected all of the Marvel series.

Marvel’s live-action series, many of which were recently pulled off Netflix, will all move to Disney+ on March 16, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Among them are “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” This puts them in the same home as new shows like “Moon Knight,” “Hawkeye” and “Wandavision,” as well as the Marvel movie collection.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said in a statement.

In conjunction with the move, Disney+ is also launching an update to its parental controls, including a PIN, that can restrict profiles by content ratings; Netflix had some of the series listed with a TV-MA rating.

Previously, Disney+ had been used for more family-friendly fare while Hulu carried the more adult content.

The first of the Marvel series, “Daredevil,” starred Charlie Cox and lasted three seasons before being canceled in November 2018. Krysten Ritter joined the fight in “Jessica Jones,” which also lasted three seasons at Netflix. “Luke Cage,” starring Mike Colter, “The Punisher,” starring Jon Bernthal, and “Iron Fist,” starring Finn Jones, all lasted just two seasons. “The Defenders,” a limited season that ran in July 2017, united Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist with a common goal.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” created by Joss Whedon, spent seven years at ABC for a network taste of the superhero world.