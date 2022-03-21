Lizzo will be host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' this spring

Singer, songwriter, rapper, flautist and mega-celebrity Lizzo will be the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" April 16.

The Detroit native and Grammy Award winner announced the news on social media Monday. The long-running NBC show also shared the news, along with the full April lineup that includes host Jerrod Carmichael and musical guest Gunna on April 2. Jake Gyllenhaal will host with musical guest Camila Cabello on April 9.

Lizzo — who was born Melissa Jefferson in Detroit and grew up in Houston, Texas — is releasing a new series on Amazon Prime Friday. "Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" is an unscripted television show that searches for "confident, bad-ass women" to join the performer as a back-up dancer on her next tour.

"Girls that look like me don't get representation," said Lizzo in a trailer for the show. "Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."