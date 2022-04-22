Streaming has permanently altered Hollywood with a deluge of TV and film

Nina Metz

Chicago Tribune

Earlier this week Netflix announced what many thought was previously unthinkable: The streaming service’s indomitable upward trajectory was no longer a sure thing. For the first time in a decade, Netflix lost subscribers — some 200,000 — in the first quarter of the year, and it anticipates losing another 2 million in the second quarter. Does that mean the streaming giant has been brought to its knees? Not quite yet, but the company announced a series of plans to stem the tide: Cutting down on password sharing and a cheaper ad-supported tier.