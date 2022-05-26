'Stranger Things' Season 4 review: Bloat overtakes once-lovable series

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

In the fourth season of “Stranger Things” our super-charged hero, Eleven, faces an evil more cruel, wily and vicious than any other monster she’s ever faced before.

Mean girls.

And eventually mean boys as well. Mean kids, otherwise known as bullies.

Oh, eventually El (Millie Bobby Brown) and company will also be facing this season’s thoroughly expected mega-demon from the upside-down, a murderous being that likes to twist teenagers into bags of broken bones. Everyone knows that’s coming. That’s always coming.

But first this sloppy, sprawling season wants to place El in the real world, somewhere she’s never actually been. Relocated with part of the Scooby gang in California, El becomes a freshman in high school, where she inevitably gets picked on because she’s different. The bad news: El has lost her powers, so she can’t just twist the heads off her bullies.

So now El knows that people can be monsters, too. But before she can ponder on this too long the season goes running off the rails in multiple directions.

This season could easily be called “Stranger Things: Road Trip.” It flies from California to Utah, from Alaska to Russia, from remote Arizona back to small town Hawkins, Indiana. That’s a lot of motion, and a lot gets lost along the way.

There are at least five separate storylines running at once here. Basically, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) are trying to rescue Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison; El is getting her groove back with a scientist (Paul Reiser); the good people of Hawkins think the Scooby gang is up to no good; those Hawkins Scoobies are trying to solve some murders; and the California Scoobies… are just sort of wandering around.

Seriously, one of these storylines literally goes nowhere and then just sort of fades away.

To complicate things further there are, as always, new characters in the mix. To the positive, an amiably rebellious heavy metal nerd Eddie (Joseph Quinn) joins the Hawkins Scoobies. Weighing things down mightily, though, is a long-haired California stoner stereotype named Argyle (actor’s name withheld in sympathy), possibly the worst addition to a major pop culture franchise since Jar Jar Binks.

Essentially, “Stranger Things” has gotten too bloated for its own good. Most of the first seven episodes — two more will be added in July — are 75 minutes long. What began as a contained small-town '80s nostalgia fantasy has exploded into this many-limbed monster crawling across the land which creators the Duffer Brothers have lost control of.

There are still pleasures to be had, but at this point you wish those pleasures were part of something else. The banter/chemistry between Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) deserves a show of its own, and Millie Bobby Brown still shines as Eleven.

Unfortunately, the positives are overwhelmed by so many disjointed things going on at once. For the most part it doesn’t matter that these are 20-year-olds playing 14. What matters is there’s simply too much that feels like plot fodder for a show stuffed with too many characters.

A show about monsters has itself become something of a runaway monster. That is a strange thing indeed.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Stranger Things'

GRADE: C-

Netflix