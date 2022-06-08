'For All Mankind' review: Apple TV+ series reaches stars in Season 3

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

It’s 1994 and the recent Beatles reunion tour was a great success.

Now the world is turning its attention to a competition like no other: The race to Mars.

This race will have three entries. Russia and the U.S. are each launching manned spaceships, just as they did in the race for the moon. But this time a private billionaire is sending a ship as well.

Three groups hurtling millions of miles through space toward a deserted planet with an unbreathable atmosphere and drastic temperatures.

What could go wrong?

Plenty, and it does again and again throughout the third season of “For All Mankind,” the engrossing alternate timeline series from Apple+. This universe looks much like our own except for some not-so-slight alterations.

Yes, in the early ‘60s America established a space program and recruited hotshot pilots as astronauts. But Russia landed on the moon first. And after both the Soviets and the U.S. established camps on the moon they ended up at near-war with one another up there.

Those were the events of the series’ first two seasons, a mix of interpersonal dramas among the astronauts and their families, dangerous political tensions and nail-biting outer space action.

All those elements remain in the third season but with a lot more nail-biting in outer space, mainly because you’ve got a lot more people in space that’s way more outer. Watch this show before you sign up for any space tourism hijinks.

Joel Kinnaman returns as top astronaut Ed Baldwin, the action-prone counterpart to Wrenn Schmidt’s steely Margo Madison, the head of NASA. Characters who were children in the first season are now full-grown adults, and one of those venturing out to the red planet is Ed’s adopted daughter, Kelly (Cynthy Wu).

Again, what could go wrong?

Well, you could, by missing this show. “For All Mankind” is simply one of the best things on TV. Aside from being uncomfortably prescient — the Russia/U.S. tensions induce cold shivers of recognition — it balances what might be with what is, mixing the not-all-that-fantastic with well-grounded human drama. Prepare for blast off.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'For All Mankind'

GRADE: A-

Apple TV+