Fox 2 meteorologist Michael Estime leaves for Fox Weather
The Detroit News
After two years, meteorologist Michael Estime is moving on from his hometown station to Fox Weather.
Estime, who has done the weather on Fox 2 Detroit since 2020, will be an on-air host on Fox Weather starting June 20, AdWeek reports.
“I am honored to be promoted within the Fox family, and it’s been my dream to work for a national weather service where I can share my passion for weather, climate, and the environment with a nationwide audience,” he said.
According to his Fox 2 bio, before coming home to Motown the Detroit native worked in Cleveland on air at WKYC. Estime is a graduate of Central Michigan University.