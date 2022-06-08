HGTV's 'Bargain Block,' filmed in Detroit, is back for second season

Real estate prices may be higher since their hit HGTV show set in Detroit premiered last spring but that isn't deterring house flippers Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas.

The couple, known for their DIY skills and design aesthetic, is back rehabbing houses in the Motor City for the second season of their hit show "Bargain Block." It premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, on HGTV.

"Tonight is the night," wrote Bynum, who is originally from Texas, on Instagram. "Hope y'all watch and hope y'all like it."

This time around, "Bargain Block" will follow Bynum, a designer, and Thomas, a carpenter, as they renovate 16 homes in Detroit. Ten one-hour episodes are planned for the second season, which again will feature local real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery Inc., in a press release. “They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

"Bargain Block" debuted in April of 2021 and was unique for HGTV in that it focused on renovating smaller, starter homes. Its first season attracted more than 20.2 million viewers.

Bynum and Thomas, who met while in graduate school in Colorado, focused on 18 homes during the show's first season, most in very rough shape because of water or smoke damage. They did most of the work themselves to flip each house and then selling them, often for under $100,000. They primarily focused on two neighborhoods during their first season — one at Livernois and Eight Mile and another off M-39, or the Southfield Freeway.

Since their HGTV debut, Bynum and Evan have opened a new retail location for their store, NINE Design + Homes, 21612 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. They also recently launched a new line of art accessories through the store's website.

In an interview before "Bargain Block" premiered last year, Bynum said he'd never been to Detroit before, though it had been on his radar, until he visited in 2017. He eventually convinced Thomas to check it out, too.

"It was always popping up as a cool art spot," said Bynum in April of 2021. "I love art and I’ve always been into it. It just has this really cool energy."

Now, with the two firmly planted in not just Detroit but also on HGTV (they also competed on the network's "Rock the Block" show earlier this spring), Bynum can't wait to share the new season with viewers.

"I'm so proud of this season," he said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

'Bargain Block' Season Two

Premieres 9 p.m. June 8 on HGTV

Also streaming on Discovery+