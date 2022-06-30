Amy Andrews returning to Fox 2 after mental health break

The Detroit News

Fox 2 morning news anchor Amy Andrews will return to the air on Friday after stepping away from her position last month due to mental health concerns.

Andrews made the announcement on social media this week.

"I just want to say thank you with all my heart for the thousands of messages, phone calls, & emails over the past month. I’m happy to say that I will be back on the anchor desk on Friday," wrote Andrews, who has been with the station for 11 years.

"Over the past several months, I have been suffering from severe depression and anxiety. I finally had to take a step back and address it so I could move forward. We never know what others are dealing with so always try to be kind and don’t ever be ashamed to admit that you may need a little help. Thanks to Fox 2 for allowing me to make my mental health a priority."

Andrews took a break from Fox 2 in May, telling viewers at the time she was gone due to "health issues.

"I want you to know I will miss you very much," she wrote on social media on May 18. "Please keep me in your thoughts."

Andrews is a Metro Detroit native who attended Oakland University and Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts.

She was inducted into Specs Howard's Hall of Fame in 2020.