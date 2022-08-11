Is Oxford's Ava Swiss moving on to the 'America's Got Talent' finals?

Oxford High School alum Ava Swiss's "America's Got Talent" run is over.

Swiss performed live Tuesday but wasn't voted through by the audience to next month's finals.

"This isn’t the end," declared the Township of Oxford on its Facebook page about Swiss and her music. "It’s just the beginning."

Swiss was a senior at Oxford High School last year when a mass shooting left four of her classmates dead and several others wounded. She wowed the judges with her rendition of Lauren Daigle's "Remember" during her audition and shared how challenging it was for her and her brother, also a student at Oxford High School, to return to school in the shooting's aftermath.

On her Instagram account Thursday, Swiss said she was "sad" to be eliminated but also so grateful to come home to Oxford and for her hometown's support.

"I have never been more excited to come home then (sic) I am today," she wrote. "Words can not express how thankful I am that all of you guys have had my back throughout my whole journey on America's Got Talent. Oxford you are family and I could not be more honored or proud to have represented anyone else."

Swiss, whose full name is Ava Swieczkowski, sang Pink's "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" Tuesday. During her performance, she wore a long, flowing dress and a special necklace in memory of the four students who died at Oxford High School: Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin.

And even though Swiss didn't make it through to the next round, her fans applauded her performance and how she represented Oxford.

"We are still extremely proud of Ava and everything she has accomplished," wrote the Charter Township of Oxford on its Facebook page. "She used her considerable talent to inspire and heal others while spreading a message of love and hope on national television."

"America's Got Talent" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC.

