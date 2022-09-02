'Devil in Ohio' review: Devil worshipers as dependably evil as ever

Tom Long

You can count on devil worshipers. They make for steady, reliable bad guys.

In a way they’re even more dependable than serial killers and Nazis. There have been sympathetic serial killers and even Nazis. But people who pray to Satan are just out and out lost souls.

The subtly titled “Devil in Ohio” begins with a young woman in a bloody white nightgown carrying a knife while running through a corn field. Eventually she emerges onto a road, blinking and apparently bewildered.

She’s taken to a local hospital where they discover the girl has a large pentagram carved into her back. A psychiatrist, Suzanne (Emily Deschanel) is called in. Eventually Suzanne finds out the girl’s name is Mae (Madeleine Arthur) and she’s run away from a colony of devil worshipers.

But this is more than just a show about devil worshipers and the people they mutilate. There’s also a whole — gulp — high school popularity thing.

Mae, it turns out, is too messed up for standard foster care, so Suzanne takes her home to her family, which consists of a strong-jawed husband (Sam Jaeger), teenage daughters (Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton) and an adopted asthmatic younger daughter (Naomi Tan) who sings show tunes. No, really.

Soon enough Mae is angling out Suzanne’s teens in popularity at school. And it’s true, few shows have done much with the "tortured devil worshiping child goes to prom" storyline. But as the extremely jagged and overstuffed "Devil in Ohio" progresses it also folds in a bisexual awakening, real estate transactions, assorted arson cases, a detective with a dog named Clark, a gay bestie, some light kidnapping and, of course, human sacrifice. Whew.

"Devil" is one of Netflix’s light-horror excursions, nothing too gory or sexy. Disjointed as it is, It revolves around the question of whether Mae is a bad seed or just damaged, and Arthur is an ethereal enough actor to keep the question open. It’s messy TV but, really, you can’t go too wrong with devil worshipers.

'Devil in Ohio'

GRADE: C+

On Netflix