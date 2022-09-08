Southfield native Selma Blair joins new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Selma Blair is hitting the dance floor.

The Southfield-bred actress, 50, has joined the cast of the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars," it was announced Thursday.

The "Cruel Intentions" star, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, joins a cast that includes comedian Wayne Brady, actress Chery Ladd, former "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks, social media superstar Charli D'Amelio (as well as her mother, Heidi D'Amelio), drag queen (and three-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum) D.J. "Shangela" Pierce, "The Bachelorettes" star Gabby Windey, "Good Morning America" weatherman Sam Champion, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino and more.

Blair, a graduate of Cranbrook Schools, will be teamed on the show with dance partner Sasha Farber. The show will be hosted by Tyra Banks and former "DWTS" mirror ball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro, and will be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Blair detailed her fight with MS in last year's documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair."

The 31st season of "Dancing With the Stars" kicks off Sept. 19 on Disney+, its first time on the streaming platform and the first live series to debut on Disney+. It previously aired on ABC.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama