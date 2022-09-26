Ex-Miss Michigan Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' $750,000 grand prize

She urged her castmates to "choose progress," and she came out a winner.

Taylor Hale, 2021's Miss Michigan USA, was crowned the winner of "Big Brother's" 24th season on Sunday night, and she did so in a resounding fashion, with a dominating 8-1 jury vote from her fellow houseguests.

In doing so, the West Bloomfield native becomes the first Black female to be crowned champion of the CBS reality show, which has been on the air since 2000.

The win comes with a cash prize of $750,000. But that's not all for the 27-year-old personal stylist: she was also awarded the title of America's Favorite Houseguest, a fan-voted award, which comes with an additional $50,000 cash prize. Hale is the first "Big Brother" winner to also win the America's Favorite Houseguest prize.

Hale compared her America's Favorite win to her Miss Congeniality award at the 2021 Miss USA pageant.

"This is like winning Miss Congeniality all over again, but there's a cash prize this time!" Hale said. Known in the house for her ever-present bag of Lays potato chips, Hale joked to host Julie Chen that she's "gonna spend a lot on potato chips after this."

Hale beat out fellow houseguest Monte Taylor, a personal trainer from Delaware, in Sunday's live finale episode. Matthew Turner, a rugmaker and thrift store owner from Massachusetts, came in third place.

Taylor was the winner of the season's final Head of Household competition, and was able to choose whether he wanted to bring Hale or Turner with him to the final two. He chose Hale, with whom he's been engaged in a "showmance" — reality TV-speak for an in-show romance — for the past several weeks.

Hale's pitch to the show's jury, a voting body made up of nine evicted houseguests, argued her resilience in the house over the course of the season. Including Sunday's episode, Hale faced eviction six times, and was able to save herself from elimination each time.

"I'm more than my wins in this game," said Hale, who won Head of Household twice during the season. "I have overcome so much in this game and I have come to understand that I am not a shield, I am a sword."

She explained the ways she had to bounce back after surviving so many evictions, and after the bullying she faced at the hands of her houseguests earlier in the season.

"I have bandaged myself together every single time and gotten up and continued to fight, because like so many other women in the world, that is what we have to do to get to the end."

Hale argued the theme of the season was resiliency. "I'm challenging you jury members to choose persistence as a reason to win this game," she said. "Change the course of this game."

Earlier in the night, Hale pleaded with Taylor to bring her to the finals over Turner. "If you sit next to me, you know it's an easy win," she told him.

Hale is the fourth "Big Brother" winner from Michigan, and the second in a row. In 2021, Kalamazoo native Xavier Prather, who now resides in Milwaukee, won it all.

Ubly's Nicole Franzel won in 2016, and Dearborn's Dan Gheesling won the show in 2008.

