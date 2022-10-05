Comedian Bill Maher brings 'intellectually nutritious' material to the Fox Saturday

Today there are handfuls of "funny news shows" that dissect real-life political issues and topics with jokes that range from ridiculous to analytical.

Comedian Bill Maher has had one of those shows for nearly 30 years. His weekly HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" is celebrating its 20th season right now, and for nearly a decade before that he hosted a similar show, "Politically Incorrect," on Comedy Central.

Maher, who plays the Fox Theatre in Detroit Saturday night, is proud of being a pioneer of this type of television.

"When I started 'Politically Incorrect' there were no other shows like this, they're all imitations of that show. And nobody believed in what I was doing," said Maher, 66. "Everybody said, in 1993, you're doing a show about politics? That is the ultimate toxic subject to try to make funny or have people be interested in. And also you're going to be a talk show host who offers up your opinions on political issues, which is something Carson and Letterman and Leno never did."

While he was told that he would be alienating people, Maher thought he could do it in a way that was funny and make it so people could disagree with him but still like him and his show. Decades later, viewers must like him, or at least they continue to tune in to see what he's going to say.

The New York City native regularly says things on "Real Time" that gets him headlines in other media outlets. Last month it was his bit telling both Democrats and Republicans that they really don't love America if they hate half the people in it and if they hate a lot of the things people always loved about this country. In short, he said Republicans don't love democracy and Democrats have lost perspective.

Maher said one of the things he loves about the United States is he has the freedom to say things like that on television.

"That's number one ... also the toilets work," he said. "We've got a lot of bad things in this country right now, but c'mon, a little perspective."

While he’s been doing the same show for 20 years, Maher recently branched out to another form of media, his “Club Random” podcast where he says he has “no agenda, no preparation and no sobriety.”

“One of the reasons I started it is there were so many interesting people I wanted to talk to who would not fit on ‘Real Time,’” he said. “To do ‘Real Time’ you have to really understand and be up on what’s going on in the world … and that eliminates, I would say, 95% of the people in show business. So it’s been a joy to do this podcast, and also I can be completely high for it, which I would never do on ‘Real Time.’”

Recent “Club Random” guests include comedian Aida Rodriguez, Daryl Hall, Aaron Rodgers, Woody Harrelson and Leslie Jones.

"I'm still hearing about the Woody Harrelson (episode) because that was the ultimate, uh, pot fest," he said.

Because of his day job that films in Los Angeles, Maher said he only “tours” on weekends. He’ll hit one city on a Saturday, another on Sunday and then fly back to the coast for work on Monday.

He likes to go where the weather is nice. After hitting the Fox Saturday, he’ll have a few East Coast dates this fall before heading to Hawaii for a New Year’s Eve show with Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman. He said it’s the 12th year he’s done this and the only time he performs with other stand-up comedians.

“I don’t want an opening act and I don’t need one,” he said. “If people are going to spend their hard-earned money to see me, they’re going to get a full night of me and I’m going to give them a full night.”

In Detroit Saturday, fans can expect “a stand-up comedy show where you’re really laughing for at least 90 minutes,” he said.

“I think something is sorely needed in this current atmosphere we are in where lots of stuff isn’t that funny and we’re in a precarious place in American history,” he said, adding that he’ll have fresh material but it’ll be his brand of stand-up.

“My interest is in stuff that’s, shall we say, intellectually nutritious. Now does that always mean politics directly? Absolutely not. I talk a lot about my personal life, sex, and drugs and rock and roll. It has to have something a little more fulfilling than the little minor, trivial things in life. That’s not my beat.”

“It has to be something that makes you laugh, but also makes you think,” he said.

