Teens in 'The Midnight Club' are dying for a good scare

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

What’s more fun than a teenager with a terminal disease? A group of teenagers with terminal diseases.

That seems to be the twisted logic behind “The Midnight Club,” the latest Netflix horror series from producer Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”). Flanagan outdid himself with last year’s searing indictment of religious fervor, “Midnight Mass,” but this time around he’s on more familiar and less flammable ground.

This is indeed a show about dying teens. They live in a big hospice house owned by an apparently kind doctor (Heather Langenkamp) and they have daily talk sessions while mostly waiting around to die. Wow, must-see TV.

The catch is the teens secretly gather every night and tell spooky stories. So each episode has the teens dealing with their daily, dying lives at the same time it spins the stories they’re telling about serial killers and time travelers and screaming banshees.

Now obviously the house they’re in has to be haunted. Even better, it was the onetime site of a weird cult. And of course there’s a commune of women living next door who want to tap into the house’s mystical power.

At the center of all this is Ilonka (Iman Benson), a recent grad who was going to go to Stanford but is dying instead (by the way, all these kids may be dying but for the most part they don’t show it). Ilonka is driven to discover the truth about the haunted house’s history as well as any secrets that might keep her alive.

Her colleagues are a wokely diverse group, with a wonderfully bitter Ruth Codd and the spectacularly named Igby Rigney standing out. As the show flies by, the nightly scare stories work more effectively than the lumbering haunted house stuff, and of course all of this is housed in a Young Adult world that may be a bit gory but is essentially wholesome.

Think of it as creepy Netflix horror lite. Perfect Halloween teen binge fare.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

“The Midnight Club”

GRADE: B-

On Netflix