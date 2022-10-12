Blake Shelton will exit ‘The Voice,’ ending his reign as show’s longest-serving coach

Alexandra Del Rosario

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles – Blake Shelton is ready to leave behind the turning chairs of NBC’s “The Voice” and will conclude his reign as the show’s longest-serving coach after Season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after next season,” he announced Tuesday on Instagram. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Shelton, who has been with the singing competition program since its beginning in 2011, thanked nearly everyone who has been part of his yearslong journey on the hit series. He expressed gratitude to NBC staff and producers, his wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani, and host Carson Daly.

During his tenure, Shelton has ushered in a handful of rising stars, starting with New York singer Jermaine Paul, who won the series’ sophomore season in 2012 under the country singer’s tutelage. Also emerging victorious under Shelton’s coaching were Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sundance Head, Chloe Kohanski and Todd Tilghman. Cam Anthony was the most recent musician to win “The Voice” under Shelton.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton continued in his Instagram post.

The Grammy-nominated country singer has been a mainstay for “The Voice” while fellow musicians came and went as coaches. Shelton has appeared alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande.

Shelton’s send-off season, which will debut in 2023, will also feature some new faces. In tandem with Shelton’s announcement, NBC revealed that Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will serve as coaches, alongside Shelton and Clarkson.

He concluded his Instagram statement thanking the viewers who have tuned into “The Voice,” which nabbed its eighth Emmy Award in September.

“It’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams,” he said. “It would not happen without you!”