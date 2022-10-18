Charlie Brown holiday specials to air exclusively on Apple TV+

Taylor Lane

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Apple TV+ will allow fans of the Charlie Brown holiday specials to watch them for free on the platform after the company bought the exclusive rights to the specials two years ago.

Apple’s subscription-based TV platform bought the rights to exclusively stream classic “Peanuts” specials in 2020, but the platform will allow nonsubscribers to watch the special for free on select dates.

No broadcast stations can air the specials on television.

“PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year,” PBS Kids wrote in a tweet. “We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween.”

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to watch without a subscription from Oct. 28 through 31.