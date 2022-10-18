Michigan native Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Michigan native Selma Blair's spin on the dance floor is over.

The Cranbrook grad and Oakland County native who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 withdrew from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday because of the trauma to her body, but not before dancing one final dance with partner Sasha Farber.

"I can't go on with the competition," a teary Blair told Farber during a video segment aired Monday. "...With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations. And my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive trauma."

Blair battled through her condition to make it nearly half way through the season, earning the judges' praise.

Farber applauded her decision to withdraw: "You're my champion. My main worry is your health."

For her final dance with Farber, Blair, wearing a flowing pink dress, performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now." The show's stars each danced to a song based on the most memorable year of his or her life. She said 2018, the year she was diagnosed, was her most memorable year.

"This is a dance for everyone who has tried and who hoped they could do more but the power in realizing when it's time to walk away," said Blair.