Detroit Youth Choir to compete in 'America's Got Talent' All-Stars show

Detroit's acclaimed Detroit Youth Choir is returning to the "America's Got Talent" stage, this time competing to be the first All-Stars winner.

Choir Director Anthony White said the group has landed in Burbank, California and will compete for a couple weeks. The show will air in 2023.

"We would love to win season one of AGT All Stars rather than coming in second, then again, being second in the world isn't so bad," said White, who has been director for the last 23 years. "You're going to hear brand-new AGT songs from us. We're preparing two songs right now that we hope will be a surprise to the city."

DYC joins not only winners from previous seasons, but finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations including some from the different versions of “America's Got Talent” that air around the world. The new expansion of the “AGT” franchise is expected to be shorter than a full season with only a handful of episodes. Simon Cowell, who created the franchise, will judge the new series alongside current judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, and Flint-native Terry Crews also returns as the host.

During season 14, DYC wowed judges and audiences alike with their powerful singing and dances during their run on Season 14 performing songs by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Panic! At the Disco and Carrie Underwood. They finished second in last week's final against Kodi Lee, a songwriter and pianist who is blind and autistic.

Since 2019, the group has broken into four smaller choirs because they have so many members and requests to perform. Together, they've released several projects including "Glory" in 2020, a collaboration with music producer, Jermaine Dupri to produce their song "Change," and did a tribute to the 19 school shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with a powerful rendition of the Guns N' Roses' 1987 hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine."

DYC also released it's album “Rockspell,” a fusion of rock and gospel music they're hoping will get considered for the upcoming Grammy's. This Saturday, White is trying to fly home for their second annual gala at Detroit's Roostertail to celebrate the choir's 26th anniversary and hopes to raise $300,000.

There are 115 students in the choir aging between 8 to 18. Some will be attending the gala while others prepare for the show.

"It costs to run this organization with our own facility at Marygrove Conservancy. Our lease agreement is very expensive alongside programming, travel and it's a big deal," said White, 43.

Also coming next year, the choir has a six-part docuseries releasing with Disney+ dubbed "Choir." They will also host a Christmas concert at the Detroit Orchestra Hall on Dec. 22.

"Opportunities come in different shapes and this is one to get the kids more exposure and that's why we came back. We want to keep Detroit Youth Choir in the mind of everyone in our city," White said. "Like every other organization, we need funding and support to stay alive."

Kayla Roach, 16, joined the choir in 2019 after being inspired seeing the group compete nationally. Her mother, Trunetta Roach said she was reserved and shy before that.

"We were surprised she wanted to audition and then she grew to love 'Hamilton,' " Trunetta Roach said. "She sings soprano and we're really excited. In June, she had a rap solo to 'Glory,' which we were very surprised by. To have that opportunity and this has been a one-two-punch."

The first group of students arrived in California Sunday and trying to balance school work is a struggle, said Jason Kolbusz, 15.

"We're all so excited for the experience. But, in terms of school, we're all a little stressed out a tiny bit because it's hard to communicated with teachers who can't respond right away," said Kolbusz, a tenor. "Overall, it's beautiful in California. It's eye-opening to new surroundings and environments."

He traveled with Journee Sherman, 15, and Shyel White, 13. They said they've seen other AGT All Stars competitors, which can be intimidating.

"Our hotel rooms are across the hall from a lot of these other talented contestants," said Sherman, an alto. "We are having a lot of fun, so excited and we are here to win."

