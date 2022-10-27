'The White Lotus' returns with more sex, murder and Jennifer Coolidge

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

There’s trouble in paradise again.

The location has changed — now it’s a luxury beach hotel in Sicily instead of Hawaii — but "The White Lotus" is still a buzz of capitalist hypocrisy, absurd indulgence, clueless privilege and mordant wit. The beautiful people have changed for the most part, but the abundant anxieties and kinks beneath their shiny surfaces are apparently universal.

Creator Mike White — who wrote and directed all seven episodes of this season, five of which were offered for review — figured the original "White Lotus" was a one-off. Then it became hugely popular and rightly won 10 Emmys. More "White Lotus" was inevitable.

One of those Emmys went to Jennifer Coolidge for playing Tanya McQuoid, the absurdly wealthy ditz basket case who is the sole major player from the first season to return, and she remains hilariously incapable of dealing with the world, despite having her then boyfriend-now husband (Jon Gries) along as well as a frustrated assistant (Haley Lu Richardson).

Other players are Michael Imperioli as a Hollywood mogul taking his recent college grad son (Adam DiMMarco) to visit the homeland along with his flirtatious and flatulent father (F. Murray Abraham). Then there’s a finance bro (Theo James) and his seemingly vacuous wife (Meghann Fahy), vacationing with his far more grounded college buddy (Will Sharpe) and his attorney wife (Aubrey Plaza).

There isn’t as much upstairs-downstairs interaction this time around, but the surrounding town and area are worked into the story. And a local hooker (Simona Tabasco) and her friend (Beatrice Granno) keep caste consciousness front and center as they wreak havoc among the guests even while the fiery hotel manager (Sabrina Impacciatore) is glaring them down.

Oh, and there are dead bodies. Of course there are dead bodies. As with the first "White Lotus" the bodies are revealed at the start, then the show backtracks a week as we wait to see whodunit and who had it done to them.

Hormones, lust and libido are major factors in this season. Imperioli’s character is fighting a losing battle with sex addiction, his college grad son develops puppy eyes for Richardson’s character, and James' finance bro might as well have I Cheat tattooed on his forehead. Something’s going on with Tonya's husband and you have to wonder if Abraham's old man is actually serious about hitting on women less than half his age.

Eventually a luxury yacht filled with rich gay guys shows up and… Whoopee! Mike White is having his fun here.

On the spectrum from bad guy to good, James' finance bro is pretty cringeworthy, but something seems broken inside, while Plaza's attorney is plainly aghast at the superficiality of it all. For much of the time she has the audience's perspective.

Except she doesn't get to see Jennifer Coolidge swallow a bug while precariously riding on the back of a Vespa. Despite all that goes on around her — and this cast is quite good — Coolidge is the embodiment of "The White Lotus" with her broad physical comedy (her eating pasta is a work of quick genius), and her unique mix of haughtiness and vulnerability.

She's spoiled, she's confused, she's ridiculous, but she's also oddly beautiful and wondrous. That's life at "The White Lotus."

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'The White Lotus'

GRADE: A-

9 p.m. Sunday

HBO