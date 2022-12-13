WDIV acknowledges departure of Jason Carr

Jason Carr's termination from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) was acknowledged by the station on Tuesday with Carr's removal from the air being noted by its "Live in the D" Facebook page.

"WDIV is very fortunate to have viewers who are deeply passionate about our programs and our people. We love that you engage with us through your viewership and by connecting with us in various ways and we value your feedback," read a message posted on the mid-morning program's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Many of you are asking what happened to Jason Carr. As you might imagine, we don't comment on station personnel issues. As it relates to Jason, last week he and the station parted ways. Jason's impact at WDIV was substantial and we wish him great success and happiness in the future."

The Detroit News reported Monday the reason behind Carr's termination.

Carr's bio and information were scrubbed from the WDIV website and his likeness has been removed from the "Live in the D" intro.

"Live in the D" co-host Tati Amare has been hosting the show in Carr's absence and has been joined by WDIV multimedia journalist Michelle Oliver.

Carr had been with the station since 2016, and on the air at WJBK-TV (Channel 2) before that.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama