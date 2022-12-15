Detroit rapper Gmac Cash performs 'Giant Slide' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday to perform his viral hit "Giant Slide" and to accept the (sort-of real) award for Kimmel's 2022 Clip of the Year.

Gmac appeared on behalf of "Giant Slide," his summertime ode to the Belle Isle slide, which sent users flying when it reopened in August.

Footage of people bumping their way down the slide competed against a handful of other viral clips for Kimmel's cheeky Clip of the Year title.

Gmac, known for his topical hits on Detroit goings on, appeared in the sample news clip that was shown, and then performed the song — alongside four dancers dressed to look like injured sliders — live for Kimmel's studio audience.

Watch the clip below. The Clip of the Year segment starts at the 7:34 mark, Gmac appears at 11:22.

Gmac Cash has previously recorded current events-inspired songs about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, coronavirus and the Detroit Lions.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama