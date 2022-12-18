‘GMA3′ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly won’t be back to show until at least 2023

Muri Assunção

New York Daily News

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won’t be back to anchoring ABC’s daytime show “GMA3: What You Need to Know” until at least next year while the network continues its investigation into their rumored romance, according to a report.

ABC’s network’s human resources and legal departments are currently investigating the two co-anchors to determine whether Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45 might have breached their contracts with an off-air relationship. Both are married to other people.

Earlier this week, ABC News president Kim Godwin confirmed that the two would “remain off-air pending the completion of the internal review.”

On Saturday, TMZ reported the co-anchors will likely not be back to their jobs until at least next year, sources told the outlet.

Robach and Holmes are not in direct communication with the network, but are instead letting their legal teams speak on their behalf, the sources said.

Robach and Holmes have been sharing hosting duties of the popular ABC show – a mix of news, health and lifestyle – since September 2020.

In November the pair made national headlines after photos showing a possible romance between the two first surfaced.

Robach is married to “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to Marilee Fiebig, an immigration lawyer. Both couples tied the knot in 2010.

On Dec. 1, People reported that Robach and Holmes “both broke up with their spouses in August.”

The two haven’t been on air together since Dec. 2.