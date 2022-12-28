How to party on New Year's Eve with Miley Cyrus and Lizzo

Neal Justin

Star Tribune

It's finally safe to ring in the new year with company, to battle traffic on a frigid night, put up with raucous revelers and fork over part of your kid's college fund for a glass of Champagne.

Yeah, maybe not.

There's no shame in spending New Year's Eve alone, warming yourself in front of the TV set. It's a tradition that dates back to 1956 when Guy Lombardo started swinging in the new year for homebodies. He was followed by Andy Williams and Dick Clark.

This season, viewers have a lot more choices. Here are the most tantalizing ones:

"Miley's New Year's Eve Party": The versatile Miley Cyrus will never again be mistaken for Hannah Montana, but she does seem to have lost her desire to shock. To prove she's more mature than ever, she's traded in co-host Pete Davidson for godmother Dolly Parton, who will surely join in on some classic numbers. The two will broadcast from Miami with a guest list that includes Sia and Latto. 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC

"New Year's Eve Live": CNN's new boss Chris Licht has told his on-air personalities to go easy on the booze this year. That means no drunken rants from Andy Cohen. But we can still count on Anderson Cooper having one of his uncontrollable giggling fits. After watching the ball drop in New York City, the best bros will hand the reins over to Don Lemon in New Orleans. Don, that sober policy applies to you, too! 8 p.m. Saturday, CNN

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve": Ryan Seacrest continues to emulate the late Dick Clark, who was the King of Times Square for 30 years. Seacrest, who has hosted the show since 2005, will share duties with Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico, Ciara in Los Angeles and Billy Porter in New Orleans. Duran Duran and New Edition will provide tunes, which will surely make some inebriated viewers believe they are rockin' in 1983. 8 p.m. Saturday, ABC

"New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash": For the second year, CBS will take over Music City with nearly 50 performances in various locations. Hosts Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith will welcome Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and many others. Let's hope the town's boisterous bachelorette parties don't disrupt the fun. 8 p.m. Saturday, CBS

"All-American New Year": Fox will also be using Nashville as a base for its festivities. Fans will get some of their favorite on-air personalities from "Fox & Friends," "Outnumbered" and "Gutfeld." Highlights include a line-dancing competition from Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon and a polar plunge in Ocean City, New Jersey. 10 p.m. Saturday, Fox News

"Lizzo: Live in Concert": Even if you don't care for Lizzo's music, you can't help falling for her charms. Earlier this month, she went shot for shot with Seth Meyers in one of his show's most hilarious "Day Drinking" segments. She also returned to "Saturday Night Live," just eight months after hosting. If that's not enough Lizzo for you, catch this full-length concert, taped a few weeks ago in California with guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott. Starts streaming Saturday, HBO Max

"The Thin Man" marathon: These classic 1930s comedies aren't official holiday movies, but Nick and Nora Charles wear enough fancy duds and swill enough martinis to make you believe they're attending an endless series of New Year's Eve parties. Murder is at the heart of all these films, but Myrna Loy and William Powell are having too much fun to get rattled. You'll feel the same way. 8 p.m. Saturday, TCM

"From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023": Those falling asleep early on NYE — or who want to relive the night in stylish fashion — should make an appointment with this classy PBS tradition. "Downton Abbey's" Hugh Bonneville hosts the concert for the sixth year from Musikverein, with the Vienna Philharmonic running through a selection of waltzes and polkas. Do not expect a cameo from Miley Cyrus. 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS