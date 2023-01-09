Watch these Detroiters on TV this season

The Motor City will be represented on a variety of channels and programs this season.

First, watch for the Detroit Youth Choir as they return to NBC to perform and compete on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.” After winning second place in season 14, the ensemble has been invited back to compete against other favorites from throughout the show’s history. The winner of this special season wins $500,000.

Detroit Youth Choir is expected to be on Monday night’s episode (Jan. 9) when 10 acts will perform and two will advance in the competition. It airs on Channel 4 (WDIV) at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jack White is featured on a new episode of “American Pickers” on the History Channel at 9 p.m. The crew will visit him at the Nashville location of Third Man Records to help him fix up his mobile recording truck.

The show, now in its 24th season, can be streamed the next day online at history.com. White was featured on “American Pickers” several seasons ago when the crew sold him a giant elephant head.

White also appears in the new documentary “The Sound of 007,” which explores the history of the songs and scores of James Bond films. White wrote, produced and performed “Another Way to Die,” along with Alicia Keys, for the 2008 film “Quantum of Solace.”

Later, Detroit’s king of hair, David Humphries, aka “Hump the Grinder” from Hair Wars will appear on an episode of “BMF.” Now in its second season on the Starz network, the drama is inspired by the true story of two brothers growing up in Detroit in the 1980s. Rapper 50 Cent is one of the executive producers and he also directed an episode last season.

“I was treated like royalty on the set,” Humphries said in his newsletter about his appearance on “BMF,” which stands for Black Mafia Family. “I have since come back down to Earth.”

Humphries said he appears in season 2 of the show, which kicked off Saturday, but he can’t disclose which episode he’ll appear in or in what capacity.

“I can say that Hair Wars was well represented.”

Last season, in 2021, Eminem made a cameo on “BMF” as White Boy Rick.

