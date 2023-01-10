Detroit Youth Choir advance on 'AGT: All Stars' with another golden buzzer

The Detroit Youth Choir is golden again.

Of the 10 acts that competed Monday on the second episode of the intensity packed "America's Got Talent: All Stars," the Detroit Youth Choir was one of two that made it to the next phase of the competition Monday night. They earned their second golden buzzer, securing their place in the finals.

The new season of "All Stars," a spinoff featuring "the best of the best" — past winners, finalists and other fan favorites — is hosted by Flint native Terry Crews and features Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as judges. The winner of the show gets $500,000.

In season 14, the Detroit Youth Choir, led by artistic director Anthony White, came in second place in the season finale, losing the $1 million prize to singer and pianist Kodi Lee. Though they didn't win, the ensemble gained a national profile and became stars at home in the Motor City.

Just like in 2019 when they first appeared on the show, host Crews came out and hit the "golden buzzer," ensuring the group will compete in the finals.

"We don't need to go to the superfan vote on this one," said Crews. "Mr. White, you have changed the lives of thousands of young men and women all over. For what you have done for the city of Detroit, for what you have done in this world, one golden buzzer is not enough!"

Their high-energy performance on Monday night had the group singing, dancing and rapping and bringing the audience to their feet chanting "DYC!"

"I'm actually speechless," said judge Cowell. "This was just magic, absolute creative magic. It's one of the best things ... I'm actually quite emotional."

"It was exciting, and thrilling and exactly what "AGT All Stars" needs to be, this is a competition of champions," said Mandel. "And that was a championship performance, it really was."

"It was incredible," added Klum.

It was a night of runner-up redemption as another former second-place winner, high-flying aerialist Aidan Bryant also advanced to the next phase by winning the superfan vote (and accolades from judges). On Monday's show both he and the DYC beat out previous "AGT" winner Dustin Tavella, whom Bryant lost to during season 16.

Last Monday, when the show had a rating of more than 5 million viewers, the Bello Sisters and Light Balance Kids beat out eight other competitors and are still in the game. Two more "audition" level shows are set for Jan. 16 and 23.