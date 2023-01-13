WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4).

The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.

“When Paul informed us he was retiring I tried to talk him out of it,” said WDIV vice president and general manager Bob Ellis in a article announcing the news on clickondetroit.com. “We hoped he’d stay forever. But it became clear quickly 40 years was a nice round number, and the time was right to relax more, spend more time up north and play more golf.”

Gross, a University of Michigan alum, started at WDIV in 1983. Among his many accomplishments over the last four decades was his testimony before the State House and Senate Education Committees advocating for school tornado safety drills. Gov. John Engler signed the “Gross Weather Bill” into law requiring Michigan public schools to conduct the drills.

An on-air sendoff for Gross is expected to be announced at a later date.