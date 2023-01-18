Only Meryl in the building? Season 3 of 'Only Murders' gets surprise new cast member

Christi Carras

Los Angeles Times

Meryl Streep has joined the Season 3 cast of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Series lead Selena Gomez broke the major casting news Tuesday by sharing an Instagram video from the set of the next season, which just started filming. In the clip, Gomez happily announces that “the gang is back” while panning to co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd.

“Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez says – to which Rudd replies, “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better.”

On cue, Streep pops up from behind the couch and offers Steve Martin a pillow as Gomez’s jaw melodramatically drops in mock surprise. Martin also posted a photo on Twitter of Streep wearing a long braided wig and posing with her new castmates on set.

The Streep reveal comes several months after the premiere of the Season 2 finale, which (spoiler alert!) saw Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy, suddenly drop dead in the middle of a play directed by Short’s character, Oliver. The third season will follow amateur sleuths and podcast hosts Oliver, Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Gomez) as they investigate Glenroy’s death.

“I could cry,” Gomez captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday. “Season 3 is coming!”