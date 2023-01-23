CBS News Detroit launches television news broadcast

Metro Detroit has a new television news show starting Monday night.

Announced last year, WWJ-TV (Channel 62) has launched CBS News Detroit as a “streaming-first” news platform that, starting Monday, will also air on television weeknights at 6 and 11 p.m.

The on-air evening news team includes anchors Shaina Humphries and Jeff Skversky, sportscaster Ronnie Duncan and meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey.

Humphries’ hire was announced over the summer. The Emmy Award winner most recently worked on an evening newscast in Philadelphia. Skversky is a former sportscaster, also from the Philadelphia market. Duncan has led WNEM’s coverage of the Flint water crisis and other breaking news coverage and was also a sports anchor and reporter for the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia.

Dearborn native and Central Michigan University grad Bajjey has spent the past decade as a meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH mid-Michigan.

“To say I made the right choice in coming here would be an understatement,” said Bajjey in a social media post. “I will always cherish where I’ve been, but now it’s time for what’s next.”