WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4).

Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."

"I’m grateful for all of the lifelong friendships I’ve made working at WDIV. After 13 years, I’m moving on to a wonderful, new opportunity," she told The Detroit News on Sunday night. "This decision was my own. I’m excited and focused on the future. I’ve spent nearly two decades combined both at channel 2 and 4 anchoring the news, plus having the privilege of being able to share so many important stories through the years."

Her last newscast is 11 p.m. Sunday.

"I can’t wait to share where I’m heading next with viewers soon," she said. "I’m happy to do a follow-up once I can share more details."

Ali was born in New York City, but spent her early childhood growing up in Egypt. She's often asked by community groups and national television outlets to share her experiences as a professional Arab American woman balancing Middle East and West cultures.

At 20, Ali graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University's prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Ali's first job in television was at the CBS affiliate in Altoona Pennsylvania. After two years, she moved to the Motor City to anchor the top-rated weekend editions of "Fox 2 Detroit" at 6 and "Fox 2 Detroit" at 10 as well as report for the station.

Ali won the Associated Press award for Best Hard News Reporter in 2002 as well as Michigan's Association of Broadcasters' award for Best Breaking News Reporter in 2003. She joined the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati in 2004, anchoring the station's 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

After spending six years as a primary anchor, Ali and her family moved back to Detroit and WDIV. She has four children.

WDIV officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Ali thanked her viewers for their support Sunday night.

"I’m honored you’ve allowed me to come into your homes, night after night. I take that role very seriously. I can’t wait to see you all again on TV soon," she said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_