Jason Carr launches new 'Jason Carr Drive' show on Facebook

Jason Carr is returning to hosting duties.

The former WDIV personality launched his new Facebook show, "Jason Carr Drive," live on the social network on Wednesday. He announced the show with an announcement around 8 a.m.

"The nice thing about this is that I get to make up the rules on when I go live and when I don't," Carr said during his six and a half minute announcement.

Carr, former host of WDIV's "Live in the D," was let go from the station in December following a lengthy on-air screed where he challenged the assertions of unnamed co-workers that he is "aloof." The incident occurred during the Dec. 6 episode of his Local 4+ program "Jason Carr Live."

Carr, a Plymouth native and Michigan State University graduate, had been with WDIV since 2016. Before that, the had been a reporter and host at WJBK-TV (Channel 2) for a dozen years.

Of the new show, Carr said, "If you told me four months ago I would be doing this right now, I would have been like, 'what?'"

Carr, who teased a return on Facebook Tuesday, went live with the show around 9 a.m. and broadcast for about 30 minutes. He said he plans to go live every weekday morning around the 9 a.m. hour, but said the times could fluctuate.

"We’re gonna see where it works best, and then we’re going to go from there," he said.

The show aired live from his home, or "Casa de Carr," as he called it. He also announced the procurement of several show sponsors.

He said going forward he may have guests, he may have co-hosts, he may do remotes. He'll figure it out as he goes, he said.

As he settled into his show, shouting out commenters and combatting the occasional technical difficulty, Carr said, "this feels good, honestly."

