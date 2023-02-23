Detroit native Judge Greg Mathis announces new show

Emily St. Martin

Los Angeles Times

Judge Greg Mathis, a Detroit native, isn't done presiding over courtroom-television cases just yet.

Last week Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of the Emmy-winning legal program "Judge Mathis" after 24 seasons and more than 13,000 cases.

Now, just days after Warner Bros. closed the case on "Judge Mathis," Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced that the no-nonsense judge is set to host a new first-run one-hour daily strip, "Mathis Court With Judge Mathis," this fall.

"We at Allen Media Group are proud to add 'Mathis Court With Judge Mathis' to our amazing portfolio of court shows," said Allen, founder, chairman and chief executive of the company.

"Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Cristina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams."

The longest-running Black male television host and second-longest-reigning courtroom judge (behind "Judge Judy") announced the favorable decision in a Twitter video on Tuesday.

"Hey folks, I'm sure by now you know that Warner Bros. is getting out of the judge show business, canceling me and 'People's Court,'" Mathis said in a video where he's seen sitting outside wearing his robes. "But the good news is, the other studios aren't getting out of the judge business, and as you can see, with this robe still on, something might be happening real soon.

"And in fact, if it does happen, it's going to happen with a Black studio this time."

"Judge Mathis" scored a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for outstanding legal/courtroom program. The decades-spanning series was also recognized in 2004 with the NAACP Image Award for outstanding news, talk or information series. In May 2022, Mathis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"For years I've proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can't think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter," Mathis said.

"Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it's exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows — who are the best of the best."