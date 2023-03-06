She's back. Sandra Ali returns to Detroit TV with new gig

Television anchor Sandra Ali appears to be ready to finally chat about her newest gig ― as an anchor with Detroit's new CBS News Detroit platform.

Ali, who was with WDIV-Channel 4 for 13 years before leaving in late January for what she teased as a "new opportunity," appeared Monday morning on the new streaming first platform. It launched earlier this year.

Ali appeared Monday morning alongside Kris Laudien and Alysia Burgio. CBS News Detroit, meanwhile, trumped that Ali "is back" in promos.

In late January, Ali told the Detroit News that she was moving on to a "wonderful, new opportunity."

"This decision was my own," she said. "I’m excited and focused on the future. I’ve spent nearly two decades combined both at channel 2 and 4 anchoring the news, plus having the privilege of being able to share so many important stories through the years."

Born in New York City, Ali spent her early childhood growing up in Egypt. At 20, Ali graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University's prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Ali's first job in television was at the CBS affiliate in Altoona Pennsylvania. Before joining WDIV and spending 13 years there, she was with Fox 2 Detroit.

Ali won the Associated Press award for Best Hard News Reporter in 2002 as well as Michigan's Association of Broadcasters' award for Best Breaking News Reporter in 2003.

In a streamed segment Monday between Ali and Laudien, who is new to Detroit, they got to know each other, chatting about favorite concerts and breakfast. Ali said she's adjusting to the early schedule.

"What I love most about Detroit in general...is there's this balance between friendly, community," said Ali. "Everyone here will welcome you with open arms. Super warm. Everyone really does become like family...On the flipside, people have a toughness about them. And I can appreciate that."