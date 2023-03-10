Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave' sets Season 3 return date

Let's get weird again.

Metro Detroit native Tim Robinson's bizarro, cult favorite sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" will return to Netflix for its third season on May 30, the streamer announced on Friday.

The show's third season return was announced in May 2022. The series premiered in 2019 and its second season followed in 2021.

Robinson, a Clarkston native, is also the star and creator of the Comedy Central series "Detroiters."

"I Think You Should Leave," which was co-created by Zach Kanin, has featured guest appearances by Sam Richardson, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Paul Walter Hauser, Patti Harrison, Andy Samberg, Bob Odenkirk and more.

